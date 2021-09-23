A11 closed after crash involving motorcycle and van

Published: 11:55 AM September 23, 2021 Updated: 12:05 PM September 23, 2021

The A11 is currently blocked following an accident involving a motorcycle and a van. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A motorcycle and van have been involved in a serious crash on the A11 at Thetford.

The road is currently closed in both directions at the A134 Mundford roundabout.

Police were called at 10.47am. Two fire crews and an ambulance are currently at the scene.

Road closures are expected to be in place for several hours.

Police have urged motorists to find an alternative route.

This crash follows an earlier incident on the A11 at the Thickthorn roundabout involving a cyclist and van.

