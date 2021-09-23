News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A11 closed after crash involving motorcycle and van

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:55 AM September 23, 2021    Updated: 12:05 PM September 23, 2021
Police, ambulance and the fire service rushed to a four-car crash on the A146 on Friday afternoon.

The A11 is currently blocked following an accident involving a motorcycle and a van. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A motorcycle and van have been involved in a serious crash on the A11 at Thetford.

The road is currently closed in both directions at the A134 Mundford roundabout.  

Police were called at 10.47am. Two fire crews and an ambulance are currently at the scene.

Road closures are expected to be in place for several hours. 

Police have urged motorists to find an alternative route. 

This crash follows an earlier incident on the A11 at the Thickthorn roundabout involving a cyclist and van.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 


Norfolk Live
Thetford News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Chase Paul Sinha paid tribute to Wymondham's Pete Green

The Chase star's tribute to contestant who died in Norfolk house fire

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the

Pubs

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in country

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Huge concrete walled blast proof bunker on abandoned former airbase at RAF Watton

Huge blast proof bunker with acre of land for sale by auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
A nest of 'murder hornets' has been found at one Norfolk home.

Defra confirms insects found in Norfolk are not 'murder hornets'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon