Crash blocks one lane of A11 near Besthorpe

A crash has blocked one lane of the A11 between Attleborough and Wymondham.

Officers from Norfolk police are on the scene of a single vehicle crash in Besthorpe.

Police are on scene at a single vehicle RTC on the #A11 at Besthorpe, lane two is fully blocked headed northbound. Traffic is passing with care. #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) December 18, 2021

Lane two of the northbound carriageway is "fully blocked" but, officers say, traffic is still able to pass with care.

The AA Traffic Map shows some delays starting to build in the area.

