News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Crash blocks one lane of A11 near Besthorpe

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 7:19 AM December 18, 2021
The A11 between Attleborough and Wymondham

A crash has blocked one lane of the A11 between Attleborough and Wymondham. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A crash has blocked one lane of the A11 between Attleborough and Wymondham.

Officers from Norfolk police are on the scene of a single vehicle crash in Besthorpe.

Lane two of the northbound carriageway is "fully blocked" but, officers say, traffic is still able to pass with care. 

The AA Traffic Map shows some delays starting to build in the area.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live News
A11 Norfolk News
Wymondham News
Attleborough News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination site in Liberty Shopping

Coronavirus | Video

What are the Omicron symptoms to look out for?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
nicholas remblance

Coronavirus

'Protect yourself' - Woman's plea after husband dies from Covid

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Agnes Davy was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2017. She died earlier this year, aged 58.

Obituary

Tributes paid to 'clever and kind' radiographer after death aged 58

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
East Ruston Infant School after it achieved an "outstanding" Ofsted rating in 2011. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus

School closures in Norfolk due to Covid cases

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon