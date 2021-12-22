News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Crash on A1075 closes part of the road near Shipdham

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:53 PM December 22, 2021
Serious accident in Downham Market today.

Serious accident in Downham Market today. - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

A crash has closed part of the A1075 near Shipdham.

The incident happened on Long Road at Saham Hills just after 5pm and emergency services, including police and fire crews are currently in attendance.

Police have urged drivers to use alternative routes.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Norfolk
Norfolk

