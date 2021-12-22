Crash on A1075 closes part of the road near Shipdham

A crash has closed part of the A1075 near Shipdham.

The incident happened on Long Road at Saham Hills just after 5pm and emergency services, including police and fire crews are currently in attendance.

Police have urged drivers to use alternative routes.

#A1075 Shipdham junction Saham Hills/Long road closed due to RTC. Diversions in place, please use alternative routes. #norfolkroads #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) December 22, 2021

