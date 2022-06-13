News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Heavy traffic disruption after crash closes road near NDR

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:28 PM June 13, 2022
Updated: 5:35 PM June 13, 2022
Heavy traffic has been reported after a crash near the NDR on Monday afternoon

Heavy traffic has been reported after a crash near the NDR on Monday afternoon - Credit: Archant

A busy road near Norwich has been closed due to a crash close to a dual carriageway.

Heavy traffic has been reported following the incident which happened on Monday (June 13) afternoon on the B1150 North Walsham Road, near to the A1270 NDR.

In a tweet just before 5pm, Norfolk police confirmed diversions were in place but added that it hoped to reopen the road as soon as possible.

Fire and ambulance crews are also thought to be in attendance.

It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries following the incident.

Police have been contacted for more information.

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Gary Arlow and his daughter Joely Carter with loaded fries and a cake from their new venture Birdy's Bakehouse.

Food and Drink

Dad-and-daughter duo launch food trailer at quay offering burgers and cakes

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Horizon Centre at Broadland Business Park

Hopes rise for new railway station on outskirts of Norwich

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The Harley Davidson Rally leaves on its way through Fakenham Town Centre. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Delays likely as droves of classic motorcycles parade around Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Peasemarch House, Elsing, which is for sale for offers in excess of £650,000

'Idyllic' cottage with 1920s dance floor in the dining room is for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon