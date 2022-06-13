Heavy traffic disruption after crash closes road near NDR

Heavy traffic has been reported after a crash near the NDR on Monday afternoon - Credit: Archant

A busy road near Norwich has been closed due to a crash close to a dual carriageway.

Heavy traffic has been reported following the incident which happened on Monday (June 13) afternoon on the B1150 North Walsham Road, near to the A1270 NDR.

Owing to an RTC, the B1150 North Walsham Rd, near to the A1270 NDR is closed to traffic. Local diversions are in place and we hope to open the road ASAP #CCR #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) June 13, 2022

In a tweet just before 5pm, Norfolk police confirmed diversions were in place but added that it hoped to reopen the road as soon as possible.

Fire and ambulance crews are also thought to be in attendance.

It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries following the incident.

Police have been contacted for more information.