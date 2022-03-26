News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three children suffer minor injuries after crash near Wymondham

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:59 PM March 26, 2022
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Three children have been left with minor injuries after a crash between two cars near Wymondham.  - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Three children have been left with minor injuries after a crash between two cars near Wymondham. 

Police were called to reports of a collision on Morley Lane at the junction with the B1172 at 12.11pm this afternoon [March 26]. 

The crash involved a Renault Megane and a Fiesta.  

A fire engine from Wymondham also attended the scene.  

The crew provided casualty care, ensured scene safety and assisted the police. 

Three children have been taken to hospital by their parents - due to stretched ambulance resources - with minor injuries. 

The road was cleared at around 2pm.

