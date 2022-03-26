Three children suffer minor injuries after crash near Wymondham

Three children have been left with minor injuries after a crash between two cars near Wymondham. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Three children have been left with minor injuries after a crash between two cars near Wymondham.

Police were called to reports of a collision on Morley Lane at the junction with the B1172 at 12.11pm this afternoon [March 26].

The crash involved a Renault Megane and a Fiesta.

A fire engine from Wymondham also attended the scene.

The crew provided casualty care, ensured scene safety and assisted the police.

Three children have been taken to hospital by their parents - due to stretched ambulance resources - with minor injuries.

The road was cleared at around 2pm.

