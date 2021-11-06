Police and fire attend crash near Hales

Drivers are being advised to avoid Beccles Road following a collision.

There was a crash near Hales at around 4.30pm this evening, November 6.

It occurred near the BP Petrol Station on the roundabout between the A1467 and Yarmouth Road near Hales.

Police and fire crews are still on the south Norfolk scene.

Traffic is coping well.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

