Emergency services called after man crashes into telegraph pole

The emergency services were called to an early morning crash near Watton.

Norfolk Fire Service sent crews from Watton and Hingham to a single vehicle crash in Dereham Road in Ovington at just before 7am this morning (June 3).

A man had crashed into a telegraph pole, but escaped without any injuries.

The scene was made safe with casualty care was provided and they left the scene just before 7.30am, with Norfolk Police also in attendance.

Traffic maps are now showing that the road is clear.