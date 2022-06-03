News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Emergency services called after man crashes into telegraph pole

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:47 AM June 3, 2022
Ms Brock has thanked Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service for its efforts to help her horse Billy

A man crashed into a telegraph pole in Ovington. - Credit: Chris Bishop

The emergency services were called to an early morning crash near Watton.

Norfolk Fire Service sent crews from Watton and Hingham to a single vehicle crash in Dereham Road in Ovington at just before 7am this morning (June 3). 

A man had crashed into a telegraph pole, but escaped without any injuries. 

The scene was made safe with casualty care was provided and they left the scene just before 7.30am, with Norfolk Police also in attendance.

Traffic maps are now showing that the road is clear. 

Norfolk Live News
Watton News

Don't Miss

Free moorings at Barton Turf will come to an end on June 1

Norfolk Broads row sees free mooring at beauty spot end after 50 years

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Will Perera with his partner Sophie Moore and their three children

Dad died after crashing into tree '20 seconds' from his front door

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews worked to rescue Billy from a ditch for over two hours

Beloved horse dies in owner's arms despite 'heroic' rescue effort

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
There are currently long delays on the A11 near Mildenhall 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Diversion route as A11 to remain closed this evening after serious crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon