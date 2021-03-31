News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Firefighters free people after crash

Dan Grimmer

Published: 6:52 AM March 31, 2021   
Lopham Road in East Harling

Firefighters were called to a crash in Lopham Road at East Harling. - Credit: Google Street View

Firefighters had to release people from a vehicle after a crash at East Harling.

Emergency services were called to Lopham Road in East Harling at just after 7pm on Tuesday (March 30).

Fire crews from East Harling and Diss went to the crash.

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to release people from a vehicle.

They also made the scene safe and had finished their work at just after 8.30pm.

More information to follow.

