Firefighters free people after crash
Published: 6:52 AM March 31, 2021
- Credit: Google Street View
Firefighters had to release people from a vehicle after a crash at East Harling.
Emergency services were called to Lopham Road in East Harling at just after 7pm on Tuesday (March 30).
Fire crews from East Harling and Diss went to the crash.
Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to release people from a vehicle.
They also made the scene safe and had finished their work at just after 8.30pm.
More information to follow.
