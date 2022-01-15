Delays and road partially blocked after crash near Wymondham

An accident has happened on The Street in Ashwellthorpe. - Credit: Google Maps

A road leading into Wymondham is partially blocked with delays after a crash.

Norfolk Fire Service were called to Ashwellthorpe just after 10am on Saturday (January 15) due to a single-vehicle crash.

It happened on The Street and crews from Wymondham and Long Stratton attended to assist the ambulance service as one person needed casualty care.

The injuries of the person involved are not yet known.

Fire crews left the scene around 20 minutes later and there is currently slow traffic on The Street with the road partially blocked.