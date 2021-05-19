News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Serious' crash closes section of A47 on Norfolk border

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 10:25 PM May 19, 2021    Updated: 10:42 PM May 19, 2021
A woman, in her 30s, has been arrested after a crash which closed part of the A47 in Wisbech. Pictur

Cambridgeshire Police were called to the scene of a crash on the southbound carriageway of the A47 between Wisbech and Guyhirn at around 9pm on Wednesday, May 19. - Credit: Archant

Police have closed a section of the A47 in both directions after a 'serious' crash.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to the scene of a crash on the southbound carriageway of the A47 between Wisbech and Guyhirn at around 9pm on Wednesday, May 19.

Police and the ambulance service remain at the scene, which is between the A141 near Guyhirn and the B198 near South Brink, and have now closed the road to traffic in both directions.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from March and Wisbech are also working with police and ambulance crews.

Fenland Police are asking road users to expect delays on the approach to the closures and allow extra time for their journeys. 

You may also want to watch:

Traffic is being diverted locally.

Traffic is being diverted locally.


