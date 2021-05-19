'Serious' crash closes section of A47 on Norfolk border

Published: 10:25 PM May 19, 2021 Updated: 10:42 PM May 19, 2021

Cambridgeshire Police were called to the scene of a crash on the southbound carriageway of the A47 between Wisbech and Guyhirn at around 9pm on Wednesday, May 19. - Credit: Archant

Police have closed a section of the A47 in both directions after a 'serious' crash.

The #A47 between #Wisbech and #Guyhirn has been closed due to a road traffic collision. Please use an alternate route. CAD 523 refers. — Fenland Police (@FenCops) May 19, 2021

Police and the ambulance service remain at the scene, which is between the A141 near Guyhirn and the B198 near South Brink, and have now closed the road to traffic in both directions.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from March and Wisbech are also working with police and ambulance crews.

Our crews from #March and #Wisbech are currently working with police and ambulance crews at a road traffic collision on the #A47 near #Guyhirn. Please avoid the area as the road is closed https://t.co/kRjCXjzCH4 — Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) May 19, 2021

Fenland Police are asking road users to expect delays on the approach to the closures and allow extra time for their journeys.

Traffic is being diverted locally.

