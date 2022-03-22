Crash closes part of A47 near Norfolk village

A crash on the A47 at the junction of Tuns Road has closed part of the road. - Credit: Google Maps

A crash has closed part of the A47 and is causing rush-hour delays.

Traffic is expected at the junction of Tuns Road near Necton following the incident which happened just before 7am on Tuesday (March 22) morning.

Officers closed the road following the crash and fire crews are also in attendance.

It is not yet known how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

