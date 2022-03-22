News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Crash closes part of A47 near Norfolk village

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:02 AM March 22, 2022
A crash on the A47 at the junction of Tuns Road has closed part of the road.

A crash on the A47 at the junction of Tuns Road has closed part of the road. - Credit: Google Maps

A crash has closed part of the A47 and is causing rush-hour delays.

Traffic is expected at the junction of Tuns Road near Necton following the incident which happened just before 7am on Tuesday (March 22) morning.

Officers closed the road following the crash and fire crews are also in attendance.

It is not yet known how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

After some of the worst winter weather for many years, a good wash is needed to get all the salt and

Norfolk car washes investigated over 'serious breaches' of regulations

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A man has been charged in connection with supplying drugs in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich Live News

Motorcyclist dies in crash on outskirts of Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police are investigating an assault in Norwich city centre after a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after assault in city clubland

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Luke and Phil Platten from Platten's Fish and Chips in Wells. Anyone with the surname Platten is 41

Norfolk fish and chip shop trials four-day working week

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon