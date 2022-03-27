Part of A47 closed after crash in west Norfolk
Published: 5:06 PM March 27, 2022
Updated: 5:43 PM March 27, 2022
Police have closed part of the A47 following a crash near Wisbech.
Officers are on scene on the southbound carriageway of the busy road near Terrington St John after two cars collided.
The road is closed from the Pullover Roundabout, south of King's Lynn, to where the A47 meets Church Road in Terrington St John.
Police have urged drivers to avoid the area.
