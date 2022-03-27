News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Part of A47 closed after crash in west Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 5:06 PM March 27, 2022
Updated: 5:43 PM March 27, 2022
Part of the A47 in west Norfolk has been closed following a crash near Terrington St John.

Part of the A47 in west Norfolk has been closed following a crash near Terrington St John. - Credit: Google

Police have closed part of the A47 following a crash near Wisbech.

Officers are on scene on the southbound carriageway of the busy road near Terrington St John after two cars collided.

The road is closed from the Pullover Roundabout, south of King's Lynn, to where the A47 meets Church Road in Terrington St John.

Police have urged drivers to avoid the area.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

Wisbech News
King's Lynn News
West Norfolk News

Don't Miss

What next for Norfolk and Waveney in the fight against coronavirus? Picture: Sonya Duncan

Coronavirus

Map reveals the Norfolk areas with the highest Covid case rates

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Worrk progressing on the £6.1m shake-up for St Stephens Street, one of the main shopping areas in No

Blunder saw councillors 'agree' major road revamps they had no power over

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The front of Cobwebs, a thatched 7-bedroom home for sale on the River Bure in Wroxham

The 'ultimate' Broads home goes up for sale for £3m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Three-vehicle crash blocks part of the A11 near Thickthorn

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon