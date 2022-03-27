Part of A47 closed after crash in west Norfolk

Part of the A47 in west Norfolk has been closed following a crash near Terrington St John. - Credit: Google

Police have closed part of the A47 following a crash near Wisbech.

Officers are on scene on the southbound carriageway of the busy road near Terrington St John after two cars collided.

We are on scene at two vehicle collision on the #A47 Terrington St John southbound towards Wisbech. Road is closed from the Pullover roundabout, please avoid the area. #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) March 27, 2022

The road is closed from the Pullover Roundabout, south of King's Lynn, to where the A47 meets Church Road in Terrington St John.

Police have urged drivers to avoid the area.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

