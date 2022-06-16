News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Crash causes long delays near Long Stratton

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:11 AM June 16, 2022
Updated: 8:21 AM June 16, 2022
The A140 Ipswich Road through Long Stratton, Norfolk

There is heavy traffic on the A140 near Long Stratton this morning following a crash.

Fire crews were called to the scene on Ipswich Road at 6.22am.

The crash occurred near Lime Tree Avenue.

The severity of the crash is currently unknown.

There are queues stretching from Norwich Road in Stratton St Michael to Wood Lane near Cole's Common as of 8am.

Fire crews from Long Stratton and Carrow made the scene safe and a stop message was received at 6.42am.

More to follow.


