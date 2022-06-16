Crash causes long delays near Long Stratton

The A140 Ipswich Road through Long Stratton, Norfolk - Credit: Google

There is heavy traffic on the A140 near Long Stratton this morning following a crash.

Fire crews were called to the scene on Ipswich Road at 6.22am.

The crash occurred near Lime Tree Avenue.

The severity of the crash is currently unknown.

There are queues stretching from Norwich Road in Stratton St Michael to Wood Lane near Cole's Common as of 8am.

Fire crews from Long Stratton and Carrow made the scene safe and a stop message was received at 6.42am.

More to follow.



