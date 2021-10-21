Crash blocks road off A47 at Honingham
- Credit: James Bass
A crash has blocked a road off the A47 at Honingham.
Police were called to Mattishall Road shortly after 7am this morning (Thursday October 21) following a two car collision involving a Mini Cooper and a Ford Fiesta.
Paramedics and firefighters attended the scene and the road was blocked.
Officers remain on scene and it doesn’t appear anyone was injured.
The Norwich Bus Updates account tweeted: “Matishall Road now blocked as well as A47.”
This follows another crash nearby in the early hours of this morning on the A47, at Dereham, which saw a pedestrian killed after being hit by a lorry.
You may also want to watch:
Both accidents have caused long delays during rush hour traffic.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes as Leanne, 29, dies after receiving cancer 'all-clear'
- 2 Norfolk hit by flooding as storms reach the county
- 3 Pupil taken to hospital after incident at Thorpe St Andrew school
- 4 Land wanted by village sold to mystery buyer for £50,000 more
- 5 Horse dies two months after being set on fire
- 6 Norfolk receives overnight flood warnings
- 7 Man found dead at Thorpe St Andrew home
- 8 'It was like a river' - Flood damage forces couple to move out
- 9 Cafe owner 'overwhelmed' by support for contested outdoor terrace
- 10 Two Norfolk care homes among the best in region