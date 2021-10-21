Crash blocks road off A47 at Honingham

Published: 8:48 AM October 21, 2021 Updated: 9:02 AM October 21, 2021

A crash has blocked Mattishall Road off the A47 in Honingham. - Credit: James Bass

A crash has blocked a road off the A47 at Honingham.

Police were called to Mattishall Road shortly after 7am this morning (Thursday October 21) following a two car collision involving a Mini Cooper and a Ford Fiesta.

Paramedics and firefighters attended the scene and the road was blocked.

Officers remain on scene and it doesn’t appear anyone was injured.

The Norwich Bus Updates account tweeted: “Matishall Road now blocked as well as A47.”

This follows another crash nearby in the early hours of this morning on the A47, at Dereham, which saw a pedestrian killed after being hit by a lorry.

Both accidents have caused long delays during rush hour traffic.

Matishall rd now blocked as well as #A47 — Norwich Bus Updates (@NorwichBuses) October 21, 2021

