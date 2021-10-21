News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Crash blocks road off A47 at Honingham

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:48 AM October 21, 2021    Updated: 9:02 AM October 21, 2021
A crash has blocked Mattishall Road off the A47 in Honingham.

A crash has blocked Mattishall Road off the A47 in Honingham. - Credit: James Bass

Police were called to Mattishall Road shortly after 7am this morning (Thursday October 21) following a two car collision involving a Mini Cooper and a Ford Fiesta.

Paramedics and firefighters attended the scene and the road was blocked.

Officers remain on scene and it doesn’t appear anyone was injured.

The Norwich Bus Updates account tweeted: “Matishall Road now blocked as well as A47.” 

This follows another crash nearby in the early hours of this morning on the A47, at Dereham, which saw a pedestrian killed after being hit by a lorry. 

Both accidents have caused long delays during rush hour traffic. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 




