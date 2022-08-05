News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Heavy delays after crash between lorry and car on A47

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:36 PM August 5, 2022
Heavy traffic on the A47 following the crash

A crash involving a car and a lorry is causing heavy traffic on the A47 near Norwich.

It happened on the A47 at Postwick, shortly before the A140 turn-off, at about 11.30am on Friday (August 5). 

At 1pm, a Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed one lane remained blocked while recovery took place.

Delays of up to 40 minutes were reported but the roads are now clearing.

Injuries are only believed to be minor.


