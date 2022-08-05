Heavy delays after crash between lorry and car on A47

Heavy traffic on the A47 following the crash - Credit: VA17 CAM

A crash involving a car and a lorry is causing heavy traffic on the A47 near Norwich.

It happened on the A47 at Postwick, shortly before the A140 turn-off, at about 11.30am on Friday (August 5).

At 1pm, a Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed one lane remained blocked while recovery took place.

Delays of up to 40 minutes were reported but the roads are now clearing.

Injuries are only believed to be minor.



