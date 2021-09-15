Part of A11 closed due to crash involving motorbike

Published: 11:44 PM September 15, 2021 Updated: 11:51 PM September 15, 2021

Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Police and ambulance are currently at the scene of a collision between a car and a motorbike on the A11 northbound between the A1075 and the B1111.

The road is currently closed.

Injuries at this point are unknown.

In a Tweet National Highways East wrote: “A11 northbound CLOSED between the A1075 Thetford and the B1111 Larling following a serious collision. Norfolk Police remain on scene leading the response.”

On the AA’s live traffic map, it reports: “A11 northbound is closed at the A1075 due to a serious traffic collision - the police are on scene dealing with the incident.”

