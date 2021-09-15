Part of A11 closed due to crash involving motorbike
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.
Police and ambulance are currently at the scene of a collision between a car and a motorbike on the A11 northbound between the A1075 and the B1111.
The road is currently closed.
Injuries at this point are unknown.
In a Tweet National Highways East wrote: “A11 northbound CLOSED between the A1075 Thetford and the B1111 Larling following a serious collision. Norfolk Police remain on scene leading the response.”
On the AA’s live traffic map, it reports: “A11 northbound is closed at the A1075 due to a serious traffic collision - the police are on scene dealing with the incident.”
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
