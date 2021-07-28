Police called to crash between car and lorry

Published: 3:56 PM July 28, 2021 Updated: 4:03 PM July 28, 2021

Police were called to a crash between a car and lorry on Main Road in West Winch on Wednesday, July 28. - Credit: Archant 2015

Police were called to a crash between a car and a lorry.

Officers responded to the crash on Main Road in West Winch, near King's Lynn, on Wednesday, July 28 after being called at 1.50pm.

The road was blocked while officers dealt with the incident and it was clear by 3.25pm.

A police spokesperson said two people suffered minor injuries.

There were residual delays of around 10 minutes on the A10 Main Road northbound between Long Lane and Archdale Close which as of 4pm were said to be easing.

Drivers also faced delays on the A10 between Watlington Road and Setch Road.

