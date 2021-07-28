Police called to crash between car and lorry
Published: 3:56 PM July 28, 2021 Updated: 4:03 PM July 28, 2021
- Credit: Archant 2015
Police were called to a crash between a car and a lorry.
Officers responded to the crash on Main Road in West Winch, near King's Lynn, on Wednesday, July 28 after being called at 1.50pm.
The road was blocked while officers dealt with the incident and it was clear by 3.25pm.
A police spokesperson said two people suffered minor injuries.
There were residual delays of around 10 minutes on the A10 Main Road northbound between Long Lane and Archdale Close which as of 4pm were said to be easing.
Drivers also faced delays on the A10 between Watlington Road and Setch Road.
Check out our live traffic map for updates.
Most Read
- 1 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
- 2 Sky broadband issues across Norfolk and Suffolk resolved
- 3 Drug dealer walks free from court for his 145th offence
- 4 New 20mph speed cameras to tackle NDR rat-runners
- 5 Body of man in 20s found at nature reserve near Norwich
- 6 'Is this a wind up?' - Artist's shock as Delia buys 101 of his paintings
- 7 Clean-up operation begins as town 'flooded completely' by heavy rain
- 8 Church with 'features to get excited about' for sale for £80,000
- 9 Former City skipper a frontrunner for Swansea job
- 10 Police search undergrowth as man arrested for murder of missing woman