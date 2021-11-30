News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Part of A134 closed after crash between lorry and car

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:21 PM November 30, 2021
One lane is closed after the crash on Thetford Road in Northwold this afternoon.

Thetford Road in Northwold has been closed following a crash. - Credit: Google Maps

A road in west Norfolk has been closed after a crash involving a lorry and a car.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are currently at the scene of the crash which happened just before 2.40pm on the A134 near the Bulldog Garage in Northwold.

Norfolk police are asking motorists to avoid the area until the road is clear. 

A Norfolk police spokeswoman said: "We were called at 2.37pm to reports of a collision between a lorry and a car.

"Both lanes have been closed and will be for some time but there are no serious injuries."

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

