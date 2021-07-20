Road to coast remains partially blocked after van overturns
A route heading to the coast has been closed on Tuesday afternoon after a van overturned.
Police and the ambulance service were called to a two-vehicle collision at Billockby, near Fleggburgh, at around 1.30pm.
A van and a Mercedes were involved in the crash which resulted in the van overturning.
One lane of the A1064 Main Road remains closed at 4pm as recovery has been called for the van.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said the two occupants of the van have sustained minor injuries.
And a spokeswoman for the ambulance service confirmed one ambulance was sent to the scene, but the occupants did not require hospital transportation.
AA Roadwatch said traffic has been moving very slowly both ways from the B1152 to Marsh Road affecting traffic both ways.
Fire crews from Acle and Martham were also called at 1.38pm to make the scene safe before leaving at around 2pm.