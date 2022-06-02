News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Crash blocks road through Norfolk village

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:06 PM June 2, 2022
.Police are currently at the scene of a crash on the B1108 at Bodney

Police are currently at the scene of a crash on the B1108 at Bodney. - Credit: Google Maps

A road through a Norfolk village has been blocked by a crash. 

Police are currently at the scene of the collision on the B1108 at Bodney, near Swaffham.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

A police spokesman tweeted: "RTC on B1108 at Bodney, road is blocked, please avoid the area."

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Swaffham News
Thetford News

Don't Miss

Free moorings at Barton Turf will come to an end on June 1

Norfolk Broads row sees free mooring at beauty spot end after 50 years

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The A11 is currently closed in both directions near Mildenhall

Suffolk Live News

Two men killed in three-vehicle crash on A11

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews worked to rescue Billy from a ditch for over two hours

Beloved horse dies in owner's arms despite 'heroic' rescue effort

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Will Perera with his partner Sophie Moore and their three children

Dad died after crashing into tree '20 seconds' from his front door

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon