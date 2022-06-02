Crash blocks road through Norfolk village

Police are currently at the scene of a crash on the B1108 at Bodney. - Credit: Google Maps

A road through a Norfolk village has been blocked by a crash.

Police are currently at the scene of the collision on the B1108 at Bodney, near Swaffham.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

A police spokesman tweeted: "RTC on B1108 at Bodney, road is blocked, please avoid the area."

