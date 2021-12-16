News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Crashes and broken down bus delaying rush-hour traffic

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:07 AM December 16, 2021
Updated: 9:21 AM December 16, 2021
Two crashes and a broken down bus are causing travel issues this morning in Norfolk.

There has been a crash near Horsford on the NDR heading west towards Fakenham Road near the Drayton Lane Roundabout. No severe delays are being reported and the car remains at the roundabout awaiting recovery.

In Norwich, a crash and recovery work partially blocked Hall Road at the junction with Ipswich Road by the Holiday Inn. A Vauxhall collided with a traffic island and blocked the road. 

If you are travelling from Dereham to Norwich on the A47, there is a bus broken down at the Norwich end. 

In west Norfolk, there is an obstruction on the A10 if travelling away from King's Lynn. Traffic is moving slower than usual  between Setchey and Tottenhill and delays of five minutes can be expected.

In Brandon, a broken down lorry is causing delays in the centre of town this morning.

An articulated lorry broke down across the traffic lights in the High Street at 7.10am.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

