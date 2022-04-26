Person taken to hospital after crash involving lorry, van and car on A47
A driver has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a van, lorry and car on the A47.
Police were called to reports of a three-vehicle collision on the A47 just before the Honingham roundabout at the junction with Wood Lane at 10.20am today (April 26).
It involved a VW Transporter van, a lorry and a black Mini.
The road was closed at 10.40am as emergency services dealt with the incident
An ambulance and fire crew from Dereham were also in attendance.
The driver of the van sustained a head injury but the severity is unknown.
He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
No other injuries have been reported.
The incident is causing delays on roads in the surrounding areas.
Recovery has been called and police remain at the scene.
