Part of A143 closed after crash in early hours

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:20 AM October 23, 2021   
Serious accident in Downham Market today.

Part of the A143 is currently closed after a crash on Beccles Road in Belton.

Part of the A143 is currently closed due a crash in the early hours of this morning.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a road traffic collision in Belton, near Fritton, along the A143 Beccles Road at 1.46am on Saturday. 

Crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston attended the scene, which was made safe and the passengers were released using hydraulic rescue equipment.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the ambulance attended to two people, though had no further information.

Norfolk Police is currently on scene and the road is closed both ways from the B1074 Herringfleet Road to Beccles Road, affecting traffic between Great Yarmouth and Beccles. 

Norfolk Police tweeted that diversions are in place and people should avoid this route. 

