Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Four-vehicle crash blocks part of the A11 near Thickthorn

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:55 PM March 25, 2022
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the A11 after a four-vehicle crash this afternoon. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Drivers are being urged to avoid the A11 after a four-vehicle crash this afternoon.

Police are currently at the scene of the collision on the A11 Norwich-bound carriageway near the Thickthorn roundabout.

Ambulance crews are also in attendance.

The road is currently blocked and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

