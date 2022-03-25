Four-vehicle crash blocks part of the A11 near Thickthorn

Drivers are being urged to avoid the A11 after a four-vehicle crash this afternoon. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Police are currently at the scene of the collision on the A11 Norwich-bound carriageway near the Thickthorn roundabout.

Ambulance crews are also in attendance.

The road is currently blocked and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

We're on scene at a four-car collision on the #A11 #Norwich bound carriageway near the Thickthorn roundabout with @Norfolkfire & @EastEnglandAmb. Road is blocked so please avoid the area if you can #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) March 25, 2022

