Four-vehicle crash blocks part of the A11 near Thickthorn
Published: 3:55 PM March 25, 2022
Drivers are being urged to avoid the A11 after a four-vehicle crash this afternoon.
Police are currently at the scene of the collision on the A11 Norwich-bound carriageway near the Thickthorn roundabout.
Ambulance crews are also in attendance.
The road is currently blocked and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
