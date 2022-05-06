Crash between BMW and Mini causes delays on A1067

A crash between a BMW and a Mini has been causing delays on the A1067 this morning. - Credit: Archant

A crash between a BMW and a Mini has been causing delays on the A1067 this morning.

Police were called to reports of a crash collision between two vehicles just before 8.15am on Friday in Lenwade, at the junction with The Street.

The road was blocked causing traffic queues in the area.

Injuries are not thought to be serious.

Recovery was called and it has now been cleared.

Following the crash, First Norwich reported that its X29 bus service would be terminating at Thorpe Marriott until further notice.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.