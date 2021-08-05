8 countries added to UK green travel list

Published: 10:29 AM August 5, 2021 Updated: 10:55 AM August 5, 2021

The government has added more countries to the UK green travel list - Credit: Denise Bradley

More locations will be added to the UK green travel list from this weekend, meaning there will be no need to quarantine on return from some countries.

Fully-vaccinated passengers returning to the UK from France will no longer need to quarantine after Sunday, August 8, after it was moved from amber-plus to amber.

The latest change to the rules for international travel was announced on Thursday, August 5.

Austria, Germany, Latvia, Norway, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia will be added to England's green travel list from 4am on Sunday. People returning from these countries will no longer need to quarantine on arrival.

Bahrain, India, Qatar and United Arab Emirates will be moved to the amber list.

You may also want to watch:

There are currently 24 countries on the green list, including Barbados, Croatia and Malta - 16 of these are on the "green watch list" meaning they could be suddenly be moved to amber.



And Mexico, Georgia and the French overseas territories of La Reunion and Mayotte will move to red.

Passengers to England returning from a red list country must have proof of a negative Covid-19 test before departure and must book a hotel quarantine package including two Covid-19 tests even if they have had both jabs. They must also complete a passenger locator form.

People coming from an amber list country will need proof of a negative test before travel and those who are not fully vaccinated must self-isolate 10 days upon arrival and take a PCR test on day two and day eight.

Those with two vaccines only need to take a PCR test on day two of their arrival and do not need to self-isolate- the same rules apply to those who are under the age of 18 regardless of their vaccination status.

Anyone returning from a green list country needs proof of a negative Covid-19 test before travel, to fill in a passenger locator form and take a test on day two after arrival.

