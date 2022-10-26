Is this the most confusing road sign in Britain?

The diversion route signage has been put up in Downham Market at the junction of Lady Drove and the A1122 - Credit: Lee Marchant

Drivers have been left baffled by a ridiculous road sign which appeared in a Norfolk town.

The signage was put up in Downham Market at the junction of Lady Drove and the A1122 on Monday, October 24.

It is believed to be related to two sets of roadworks being carried out by Anglian Water in Barroway Drove, which will be ongoing until Friday, October 28, and Outwell Road, which is expected to be complete by Thursday, October 27.

While the work is ongoing, a diversion route has been put in place - but the directions are not very clear.

On the A1122 at the junction with Lady Drove the signs states "road ahead closed" and underneath it states "access only". It also has two sets of arrows pointing drivers both east-bound and west-bound.

Anglian Water has since apologised for any confusion caused by the signage.

A spokesman said: “We are very sorry for the disruption caused to road users while we install a new water connection on Barroway Drove.

"Our teams are currently working to resolve the confusion caused by the signage at the junction of Lady Drove and the A1122 in Downham Market.

"While the repairs on Barroway Drove are finished and the road reinstated, traffic management will remain in place until the end of this week.

"Once again we would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

A Norfolk County Council spokesman added: “The two sets of works are being carried out by Anglian Water and we had requested that the diversions were clearly signed and easy to follow.

"We will be requesting that they amend the signs as soon as possible.”



