Car and van involved in crash in west Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:24 AM September 28, 2021   
Downham Road, near Crimplesham

Downham Road, near Crimplesham

Drivers are being advised to avoid Downham Road near Crimplesham following a crash.

Police were called to the scene just before 10.20am.

A car and a van were involved in the collision.

Police are still on the scene and traffic is building on Downham Road.

Norfolk Live
Downham Market News

