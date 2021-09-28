Car and van involved in crash in west Norfolk
Published: 11:24 AM September 28, 2021
- Credit: Google
Drivers are being advised to avoid Downham Road near Crimplesham following a crash.
Police were called to the scene just before 10.20am.
A car and a van were involved in the collision.
Police are still on the scene and traffic is building on Downham Road.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.