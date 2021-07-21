News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road reopens after two-vehicle crash blocks traffic

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:06 PM July 21, 2021   
The junction of Clenchwarton Road in West Lynn 

The junction of Clenchwarton Road in West Lynn

A road has been reopened after being blocked for more than an hour due to a two-vehicle crash. 

Police were called to Clenchwarton Road in West Lynn at around 2.40pm. 

The road was partially blocked with traffic moving slowly, before recovery was called and the road reopened shortly before 4pm. 

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said both parties were not injured and details were exchanged between the drivers at the scene. 

The crash took place near the East Coast Business Park turn-off.

Norfolk Live
West Norfolk News

