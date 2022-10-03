Road near Tesco store to close as £120,000 resurfacing work takes place

A road in Thetford is to close overnight while resurfacing work costing £120,000 takes place.

Work on a section of Charlock Road is due to begin on Saturday, October 8, and will see the worn-out road surface removed and replaced with a new asphalt surface.

A four-way temporary traffic light system will be introduced from the junction with Kilverstone Road to the Tesco roundabout during the work.

The road will be closed from 5pm on Sunday, October 9, until 6am on Monday, October 10.

Signed diversion routes will be in place throughout the works.

As part of the work programme, several worn manhole and hydrant covers will be replaced and an existing line of cobblestones across Chadlock Road will be removed to reduce future maintenance costs.

The work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.