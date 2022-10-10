Village bridge set to close for repairs

Sall Bridge in Cawston will close for repairs - Credit: Google

A bridge near Reepham is closing to repair damage to the brickwork.

Sall Bridge in Cawston Road will be closed from October 24 for three days.

The work is needed to repair damage to the masonry of the north parapet wall caused by a car.

It will involve removing loose and damaged brickwork before rebuilding the wall.

It is expected to take three days to complete, weather permitting.

The road will be closed to through traffic due to the narrowness of the road.

There will be a fully signed diversion in place along roads of the same or higher classification.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout.

Further along the road is also closing for roadworks the week before for five days.

Norfolk County Council has thanked members of the public for their patience while the masonry repair is carried out.

The work will cost an estimated £4,000 and will be carried out by the county council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.