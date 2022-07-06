Woman in her 50s seriously injured in A149 crash
- Credit: Google
A woman has suffered serious injuries in a crash on the A149 in west Norfolk.
Police were called to Castle Rising at 9am on Tuesday, July 5, following reports of a collision involving a blue VW Golf and a white Audi A1.
The driver of the Audi, a woman in her 50s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she remains.
The driver of the VW Golf, a man in his 20s, was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.
The road was closed to Knight's Hill while an investigation was carried out and reopened at 10.20am.
Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward.
Anyone with information can contact PC Alice Manley at Hunstanton police station on 101 quoting NC-05072022-93.
Most Read
- 1 Rare insect spotted in Norfolk for first time in nearly 100 years
- 2 ‘Porn addict’ Norfolk doctor who secretly filmed women struck off
- 3 Norwich street named one of the most beautiful in the world
- 4 Seven people arrested after 50 vehicles stopped by police at Thickthorn
- 5 Crumbling coast fear means Norfolk's 'golf ball' radar must be moved
- 6 Enjoy afternoon tea onboard a steam train in Norfolk this summer
- 7 Pub gets dozens of calls asking - 'Do you know there's a dog on your roof?'
- 8 City chip shop might be SINKING but refuses to close
- 9 Trains returns to railway station for first time in decades
- 10 Football club fined and chairman suspended over FA breaches
Alternatively, members of the public can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.