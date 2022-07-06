Woman in her 50s seriously injured in A149 crash

There has been a two-vehicle crash on the A149 near Castle Rising in west Norfolk - Credit: Google

A woman has suffered serious injuries in a crash on the A149 in west Norfolk.

Police were called to Castle Rising at 9am on Tuesday, July 5, following reports of a collision involving a blue VW Golf and a white Audi A1.

The driver of the Audi, a woman in her 50s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she remains.

The driver of the VW Golf, a man in his 20s, was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

The road was closed to Knight's Hill while an investigation was carried out and reopened at 10.20am.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact PC Alice Manley at Hunstanton police station on 101 quoting NC-05072022-93.

Alternatively, members of the public can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.