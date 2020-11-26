Drivers ‘lucky to walk away’ as cars overturn

Published: 7:16 AM November 26, 2020

Motorists escaped serious injury after two accidents that saw cars overturn prompting police warnings.

Overnight fog and rain brought dangerous driving conditions to roads in the early hours of Thursday.

Police at scene of accident on Grimston Road in King’s Lynn. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Emergency services were called to an accident on Grimston Road in King’s Lynn at around 5.30am following reports of a car overturning.

Police said the driver of the vehicle “was lucky to walk away with only minor injuries” after colliding with a barrier and a traffic light.

Overturned car following accident on Southery Road at Feltwell. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Earlier police were called to the scene of another accident on Southery Road at Feltwell where a car had left the road and overturned. The driver is believed to have escaped with no serious injuries.

King’s Lynn Police tweeted: “Please take care on the roads as the current weather conditions are thick fog and the roads are greasy.”