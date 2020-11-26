News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drivers ‘lucky to walk away’ as cars overturn

Simon Parkin

Published: 7:16 AM November 26, 2020   
Motorists escaped serious injury after two accidents that saw cars overturn prompting police warnings. 
Overnight fog and rain brought dangerous driving conditions to roads in the early hours of Thursday.

Emergency services were called to an accident on Grimston Road in King’s Lynn at around 5.30am following reports of a car overturning. 
Police said the driver of the vehicle “was lucky to walk away with only minor injuries” after colliding with a barrier and a traffic light.

Earlier police were called to the scene of another accident on Southery Road at Feltwell where a car had left the road and overturned. The driver is believed to have escaped with no serious injuries.
King’s Lynn Police tweeted: “Please take care on the roads as the current weather conditions are thick fog and the roads are greasy.”

