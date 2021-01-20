News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Crash between two cars left road partially closed

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 10:12 AM January 20, 2021   
Recovery of vehicles after crash

A crash between two cars led to part of Drayton High Road being closed. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

A crash between two cars left a road partially blocked.

Police were called to Drayton High Road at Hellesdon, near Norwich, at just before 8.15am on Wednesday, January 20.

A Hyundai Getz and a Vauxhall Astra were involved in the crash, which happened between the Middleton Lane junction and the entrance to the Norwich Golf Club.

Norfolk police said the driver of the Hyundai suffered slight injuries, while the driver of the Vauxhall was uninjured.

Police closed off the Norwich-bound carriageway while emergency services, including from the East of England Ambulance Service and fire crews from Earlham and Sprowston, attended.

The road had re-opened by 9.30am, following recovery of the vehicles.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich sees biggest rise in Covid infection rates in the country
  2. 2 Aviva to close two large office sites in Norwich
  3. 3 Hotel 'nobody wants to buy' for sale as housing for £365,000
  1. 4 Part of seventh skeleton discovered in city street
  2. 5 Man who drove 128 miles for fish and chips among latest Covid fines
  3. 6 Man who died in west Norfolk crash named
  4. 7 Delivery van towed from deep water on road closed due to flood risk
  5. 8 Nine Norfolk flood alerts ahead of Storm Christoph
  6. 9 Councillor 'incandescent' over second-home owners breaking Covid rules
  7. 10 Going full term during this coronavirus pandemic fills me with absolute terror

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stunning images capture Cromer in the snow

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Norfolk's first mass Covid vaccination centre to open in food court

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Builder took pink pill and ran naked around hotel

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Updated

Fire tears through historic Thorpe pub

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon