Crash between two cars left road partially closed

Published: 10:12 AM January 20, 2021

A crash between two cars led to part of Drayton High Road being closed. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

A crash between two cars left a road partially blocked.

Police were called to Drayton High Road at Hellesdon, near Norwich, at just before 8.15am on Wednesday, January 20.

A Hyundai Getz and a Vauxhall Astra were involved in the crash, which happened between the Middleton Lane junction and the entrance to the Norwich Golf Club.

Norfolk police said the driver of the Hyundai suffered slight injuries, while the driver of the Vauxhall was uninjured.

Police closed off the Norwich-bound carriageway while emergency services, including from the East of England Ambulance Service and fire crews from Earlham and Sprowston, attended.

The road had re-opened by 9.30am, following recovery of the vehicles.