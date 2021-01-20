Crash between two cars left road partially closed
Published: 10:12 AM January 20, 2021
- Credit: Dan Grimmer
A crash between two cars left a road partially blocked.
Police were called to Drayton High Road at Hellesdon, near Norwich, at just before 8.15am on Wednesday, January 20.
A Hyundai Getz and a Vauxhall Astra were involved in the crash, which happened between the Middleton Lane junction and the entrance to the Norwich Golf Club.
Norfolk police said the driver of the Hyundai suffered slight injuries, while the driver of the Vauxhall was uninjured.
Police closed off the Norwich-bound carriageway while emergency services, including from the East of England Ambulance Service and fire crews from Earlham and Sprowston, attended.
The road had re-opened by 9.30am, following recovery of the vehicles.
