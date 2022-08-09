News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Car seized after driver spotted traveling 'all over the road' on A47

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:31 AM August 9, 2022
Police seized car after spotted it driving "all over the road" and nearly hitting the car in front on the A47, Swaffham

Police seized a car after officers spotted it travelling "all over the road" and nearly hitting the car in front on the A47 near Swaffham - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A car travelling along the A47 was seized by police after officers spotted it "driving all over the road".

The vehicle was near Swaffham when police made the traffic stop early on Tuesday at about 1am.

The driver was seen nearly going into the back of the car in front as well as "all over the road".

After the car was stopped officers found the driver had no insurance.

They were later reported for driving without due care, insurance offences and the vehicle was seized. 

