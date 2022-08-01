Car towing trailer crashes into ditch off A11 near Thickthorn roundabout

A car towing a trailer crashed into a ditch near Thickthorn roundabout over the weekend.

Police were called to the incident off the A11 on the approach to the roundabout after a 4x4 crashed at about 2pm on Sunday (July 31).

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman said no one was injured in the incident and the driver was arranging recovery.

It came after heavy delays were also reported on another part of the A11 after a car broke down on the single carriageway near Wymondham.

The road, which is currently only operating on a single lane and at 40mph due to ongoing works, was blocked for about 30 minutes while recovery services were called.