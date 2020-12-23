Car lands on its roof following crash on NDR
Published: 1:20 PM December 23, 2020 Updated: 1:51 PM December 23, 2020
- Credit: submitted
A motorist escaped without any injuries after a car ended up on its roof on the Northern Distributor Road (NDR).
Police were called after a silver Kia Sportage car crashed before it flipped onto its roof on the A1270 Broadland Northway at Postwick, just off the A47 roundabout.
The crash happened just before 7.15am on Wednesday, December 23.
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said no-one was trapped and the driver of the vehicle was uninjured.
The spokesman also confirmed that a breath test was carried out for alcohol following the crash but the test was negative.
The vehicle was recovered shortly before 8.50am.
