Vehicle overturns after hitting tree on A47

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 10:47 AM May 23, 2021   
The A47 Hockering junction and crossing.Photographer: Graham CorneyCopy: Ian ClarkeCopyright EDP pic

Police were called to the A47 near to the Hockering junction after reports a car hit a tree on Sunday, May 23. - Credit: Archant Ltd.

Emergency services were called when a car overturned after crashing into a tree on the A47.

Police were called following reports a vehicle had overturned after hitting a tree on the A47 near to the Hockering junction at 9.05am on Sunday, May 23.

A spokesman in the Norfolk Police control room said the driver of the car, a man believed to be in his 30s, was out of the vehicle.

It is understood he was "walking wounded." 

The vehicle had been recovered by 10.30am on Sunday although the road remained open as the vehicle had been off the road.


Dereham News

