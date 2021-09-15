Car crashes into tree in Blofield
Published: 7:21 AM September 15, 2021 Updated: 7:23 AM September 15, 2021
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Fire crews were called after a car crashed into a tree in Blofield.
It happened at about 11.30pm on Tuesday, with crews from Carrow and Sprowston attending the scene.
They made the road and vehicle safe, before leaving at 12:30am on Wednesday.
It is unknown if anyone was injured.
