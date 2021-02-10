News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Car hits parked van amid wintry conditions in city

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:56 PM February 10, 2021   
A teenager was arrested in Norwich on suspicion of possessing a knife, criminal damage and assault.

A car skidded into a parked van as sub-zero temperatures hit Norwich.

Officers were called to Whiffler Road in Hellesdon at about 6.15am on Wednesday (February 10) after an Audi crashed into a parked VW van.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "One lane was blocked for a short time and no one was injured. Officers attended and made attempts to contact the owner of the van.

"The car will be recovered in due course."

The recent snowfall across the region has prompted warnings from police for motorists not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary.

At the weekend police made a fresh plea for people to stay indoors following "awful driving conditions", caused by wind and snow whipping its way across Norfolk.


