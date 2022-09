A car caught fire on the roadside at the junction between Stoke Road and Oxborough Road in Boughton - Credit: Google

Fire crews have tackled a car blaze following a crash in west Norfolk.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene in Boughton at 9.40am today, September 6, following the accident at the junction between Oxborough Road and Stoke Road.

A small car was on fire on the roadside and emergency services remain at the scene as of 12.30pm.

Traffic in the area appears to be coping well.