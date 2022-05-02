Drivers told to avoid stretch of A11 as fire crews tackle car blaze

Fire crews at the scene of a car fire on the A11 at Larling. - Credit: Supplied

Part of the A11 is blocked after a car fire on bank holiday Monday near Snetterton.

Smoke was seen coming from the vehicle on the northbound carriageway at Larling and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 12.29pm.

Appliances from East Harling and Attleborough attended and crews wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and it was out by just after 12.50pm.

Norfolk Police have told drivers to avoid the area.