Person seriously injured after car crashes into wall
Published: 7:06 AM August 7, 2021
- Credit: Archant
One person was seriously hurt after a car crashed into a wall in a Norfolk village.
Emergency services were called to Crown Street in Banham at just after 12.50am on Saturday (August 7) to reports that a silver Audi had been involved in a crash.
Norfolk police said the vehicle had struck a wall and one person, who was in the vehicle, had been seriously hurt.
Police said a person was arrested following the crash.
East of England Ambulance Service and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service also went to the scene.
Fire crews from Attleborough and East Harling helped to make the scene safe.
