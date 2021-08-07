Person seriously injured after car crashes into wall

Published: 7:06 AM August 7, 2021

One person was seriously hurt after a car crashed into a wall in a Norfolk village.

Emergency services were called to Crown Street in Banham at just after 12.50am on Saturday (August 7) to reports that a silver Audi had been involved in a crash.

Norfolk police said the vehicle had struck a wall and one person, who was in the vehicle, had been seriously hurt.

Police said a person was arrested following the crash.

East of England Ambulance Service and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service also went to the scene.

You may also want to watch:

Fire crews from Attleborough and East Harling helped to make the scene safe.