Road closed after crash involving car and two tractors

Published: 9:59 PM October 16, 2021

A car has crashed into two tractors along this stretch of road towards the village of Weasenham. - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services rushed to help a driver after a crash involving two tractors.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene on the A1065 in Weasenham on Saturday night after, police said, a car hit a tractor and then spun into another one.

A police spokesperson said the fire service worked to release a man who had become trapped in his vehicle after the crash.

It is understood that the driver of the vehicle only sustained minor injuries in the crash, which happened at around 8.11pm on Saturday evening.

Police have confirmed that the road is closed as a result of the crash while recovery work takes place.