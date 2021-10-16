News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Road closed after crash involving car and two tractors

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:59 PM October 16, 2021   
A car has crashed into two tractors along this stretch of road towards the village of Weasenham.

A car has crashed into two tractors along this stretch of road towards the village of Weasenham. - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services rushed to help a driver after a crash involving two tractors.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene on the A1065 in Weasenham on Saturday night after, police said, a car hit a tractor and then spun into another one.

A police spokesperson said the fire service worked to release a man who had become trapped in his vehicle after the crash.

It is understood that the driver of the vehicle only sustained minor injuries in the crash, which happened at around 8.11pm on Saturday evening.

Police have confirmed that the road is closed as a result of the crash while recovery work takes place.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police described the crash on Lynn Road as "very serious".

Norfolk Live

12 police vehicles called to 'very serious' crash in west Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

person
The road is expected to be closed for some time.

Norfolk Live

Man dies following crash between tractor and car

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
John Turner who has been jailed after being convicted of indecent assaults against four child victims in the 1970s and 1980s.

Norfolk teacher, preacher and scout leader indecently assaulted four boys

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The A146 south of Norwich has been closed

Pedestrian dies following collision with a bus on A146

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon