Hunt for witnesses after Vauxhall Corsa crashes into tree

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:57 PM September 28, 2022
The crash happened on Watton Road at the junction with Hall Road

The crash happened on Watton Road at the junction with Hall Road - Credit: Google

Witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage are being urged to come forward after a car crashed into a tree on the B1108.

It happened on Watton Road at the junction with Hall Road near Barford when a silver Vauxhall Corsa left the road and hit a tree at 5.40pm on Tuesday, September 27.

Following the incident, police would like to speak to the driver of a silver or dark grey Audi which was seen turning into Hall Road from Watton Road.

They’re also keen to hear from anybody who may have dashcam footage of the area around the time of the collision.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact PC Green on matthew.green@norfolk.police.uk quoting CAD 298 with the date, September 27.

