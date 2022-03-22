Driver injured after car crashes into house in King's Lynn

A car has crashed into a house in Hardwick Road, King's Lynn, leaving the driver injured. - Credit: Google

A car has driven off the road and hit a house in King's Lynn leaving the driver injured.

The crash happened at about 3.30pm on the A149 Hardwick Road between the South Gates roundabout and Campbells Meadow.

The road has now been closed and emergency services are currently at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: "The injuries are not believed to be serious or life-changing at this time.

"Norfolk Fire Service is currently dealing with structural damage to the house and the driver is being treated by the ambulance service."

The crash has affected all routes around the west Norfolk town and heavy delays can be expected.

