Mazda driver taken to hospital after crash near King's Lynn
Published: 9:30 AM October 1, 2021
- Credit: Google
A motorist has been taken to hospital following a crash near King's Lynn.
The Mazda came off the slip road at the Saddlebow roundabout near the A47 and crashed into a ditch.
The driver was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.
The car is currently still in the ditch but the road is clear.
