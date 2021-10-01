News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mazda driver taken to hospital after crash near King's Lynn

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:30 AM October 1, 2021   
Saddlebow roundabout A47 crash in King's Lynn

A motorist crashed into a ditch off the Saddlebow roundabout in King's Lynn - Credit: Google

A motorist has been taken to hospital following a crash near King's Lynn.

The Mazda came off the slip road at the Saddlebow roundabout near the A47 and crashed into a ditch.

The driver was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. 

The car is currently still in the ditch but the road is clear. 

