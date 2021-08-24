News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays for drivers after car crashes into barrier

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:26 PM August 24, 2021    Updated: 3:29 PM August 24, 2021
A148

The road where a car crashed into the barrier - Credit: Google

Drivers are being advised to avoid the A148 Grimston Road in South Wooton, near King's Lynn. 

It comes after a car crashed into the barrier at the side of the road. 

Grimston Road has reopened after being closed both ways since 12.15pm.

One woman was injured and transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

Police remain at the scene of the crash, along with the fire services, an ambulance, and a senior paramedic in a support vehicle.  

Traffic in the area remains heavy but it starting to ease with the reopening of the road

More to come.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.

