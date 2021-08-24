Delays for drivers after car crashes into barrier

Published: 3:26 PM August 24, 2021 Updated: 3:29 PM August 24, 2021

The road where a car crashed into the barrier - Credit: Google

Drivers are being advised to avoid the A148 Grimston Road in South Wooton, near King's Lynn.

It comes after a car crashed into the barrier at the side of the road.

Grimston Road has reopened after being closed both ways since 12.15pm.

One woman was injured and transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

We're currently at the scene of a crash in Grimston Road, #KingsLynn, with @EastEnglandAmb & @Norfolkfire . A car has collided with a barrier & the road has been closed. Traffic is busy so please avoid the area if you can #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) August 24, 2021

Police remain at the scene of the crash, along with the fire services, an ambulance, and a senior paramedic in a support vehicle.

Traffic in the area remains heavy but it starting to ease with the reopening of the road

More to come.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.