Road blocked after car crashes into lamp-post in King's Lynn

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:38 PM March 12, 2022
Car crash in Wisbesch Road, South Gates, King's Lynn

A car has reportedly crashed into a lamp-post in Wisbech Road heading towards South Gates roundabout. Slow moving traffic can be expected. - Credit: Google

A road has been blocked after a car crashed into a lamp-post in King's Lynn.

The crash happened in Wisbech Road heading Eastbound between Hardings Way heading towards South Gates Roundabout.

It was first reported at about 5.45pm.

Police are understood to be currently at the scene.

Traffic is moving slowly in the area following the crash along roads connecting to the roundabout. 

Norfolk police have been approached for more information.

