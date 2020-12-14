News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lorry and car crash on A47

person

Ruth Lawes

Published: 8:26 AM December 14, 2020   
There has been a crash between a lorry and a car on the A47 between Swaffham and Narborough.

There has been a crash involving a lorry and a car on the A47 between Swaffham and Narborough. - Credit: Google

Drivers have been told to expect delays following a lorry and car crash on the A47.

Police were called to reports of the crash on the A47 between Swaffham and Narborough at 6.41am on Monday (December 14).

A spokesperson said no one was injured. 

Motorists have been warned of slow traffic in the area.

The AA traffic map said there were reports of partially blocked and slow traffic due to accident on A47 both ways between A1122 Swaffham Road and Narford Road.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said they were currently waiting for recovery.

For the latest travel information visit the EDP24 live traffic map.

